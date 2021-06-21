Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): A foreign terrorist, identified as Abdullah Asrar, resident of Pakistan, has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, informed Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Monday.

Abdullah is one of the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were neutralised in the encounter, Kumar said.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit, Pakistani militant Abdullah Asrar and Khurshid who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and accused of several other terror crimes was killed in Sopore encounter," the IGP Kashmir told ANI.

Kumar also said that Pandit was active in the area in the last two years, while Abdullah was active for three years.

"The killing of these terrorists is a big relief for the local population. They were trying to recruit the youth in the area," he further said.

On the afternoon of March 29, Sopore Police had received information about a terror crime incident near SDH Sopore where terrorists attacked municipal councillors.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore resulting in injuries to two Municipal Councillors namely Reyaz Ahmad Pir and Shams-ud-din Pir and police personnel namely Shafqat Nazir. However, among the injured Councillor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad succumbed to their injuries," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

