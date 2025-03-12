Ranchi, Mar 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday held a high-level meeting and asked officials to maintain law and order in the state during upcoming festivals such as Holi, Sarhul, Eid and Ram Navami.

During a high-level meeting here, he also directed the law enforcers to keep a tab on rumour mongers.

"Anti-social elements become active during the festival season. I have asked the officials to take strict action against such elements," Soren told reporters after the meeting.

The chief minister emphasised the need for special vigilance in those areas where there is a possibility of communal tension or conflict.

"Hold regular meetings with the peace committees in identified sensitive areas and establish coordination," he told police officials, according to an official statement.

