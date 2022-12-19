New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the soul of good governance is to take administration to the doorsteps of citizens right up to the villages.

Inaugurating the good governance week with a nationwide 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign here, he said for sustainable development of rural India, schemes must take into account the needs and wishes of the people in the true bottom-up approach and should be implemented through latest technological tools in a transparent, effective and accountable manner.

"The soul of good governance is to take the administration to the doorstep of citizens right up to the villages, more so in Indian context," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He said that the big dream of India becoming a five trillion economy cannot be achieved without including villages.

The minister underlined that development of rural and neglected areas has been one of the main priorities of the Modi government and to bridge the gap between urban and rural India.

A host of good governance activities have been planned during the whole week as part of the nationwide campaign.

Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas said this is the second time in 'Amrit Kaal' period, that the government of India will be conducting a national campaign at tehsil level to address public grievances and improving service delivery.

"Prashasan Gaon ki Ore Abhiyaan will create a national movement for good governance that will inspire future generation," he said.

Srinivas said traditionally district collectors have had a strong governance model in implementing special campaigns at tehsil/panchayat samiti/panchayat level.

"Under Prashasan Gaon ki Ore Campaign 2022, a strong digital platform and social media outreach can enable the district collectors to reach every citizen in India. Technology is a huge force multiplier," he said.

The good governance week is being observed from December 19th to 25th.

