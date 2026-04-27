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Agency News Agency News Business News | Sunkool Heat Control Glazing Gains Popularity Among Indian Car Owners for Sun Protection Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: In India, summer heat is not just outside but also inside cars. Many drivers face a common problem where the cars they have parked become very hot within minutes. The steering wheel heats up, and the seats feel uncomfortable. AC also takes time to cool the cabin. Normal car glass allows heat and glare where UV rays enter easily. This not only causes discomfort but also harms skin and damages car interiors. Over time, dashboards fade, and seats lose colour, making it a serious issue for daily drivers across cities and highways.

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 27: In India, summer heat is not just outside but also inside cars. Many drivers face a common problem where the cars they have parked become very hot within minutes. The steering wheel heats up, and the seats feel uncomfortable. AC also takes time to cool the cabin. Normal car glass allows heat and glare where UV rays enter easily. This not only causes discomfort but also harms skin and damages car interiors. Over time, dashboards fade, and seats lose colour, making it a serious issue for daily drivers across cities and highways.

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To deal with this problem, many solutions are available today. Using sunshades, parking in shade, and improving AC performance can help to some extent. However, these are not always enough in peak summer. Advanced window films are now seen as a better option because they directly block heat and harmful rays. Good quality films reduce glare and improve visibility while driving. Choosing certified and safe products is important so that drivers stay within legal rules and also get long-term comfort and protection.

One solution that solves this issue effectively is Sunkool car film. It uses heat control glazing technology, which is different from old dark tints. The film is made with multi-layer ceramic material. The material blocks more than 99 percent of harmful UV rays and reduces heat inside the car. It also cuts glare during daytime driving, which makes driving safer. The product improves AC efficiency by reducing load, which helps in better cooling. This makes driving more comfortable even during very hot days in India.

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This solution is backed by years of experience and careful development. The technology focuses on both safety and comfort, ensuring clear visibility while stopping harmful rays. It also includes features like shatter resistance, which helps hold glass together during impact. There is a strong system to check product authenticity through QR codes and warranty support. Proper installation by trained experts ensures better results and long life. Such steps build trust among users and make the product reliable for different types of vehicles.

More car owners are looking for smart ways to stay comfortable as temperatures rise every year. Heat control glazing is now becoming a popular choice among daily drivers as well as luxury car owners. It is seen as a long-term investment that improves comfort, protects interiors, and supports safe driving. With better awareness and demand, products like Sunkool car film are gaining strong attention in the Indian market.

Visit https://www.instagram.com/sunkool_india for more information.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)