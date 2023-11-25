New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Following is the timeline of developments in the murder case of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. A Delhi court on Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment and the fifth to three years in jail.

September 30, 2008: Vishwanathan shot dead while returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. Police claim robbery was the motive behind the killing.

March 2009: Police claim breakthrough in the case following recovery of weapon used in the killing of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh.

March 28, 2009: Five men -- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi -- arrested for killing Vishwanathan.

June 22, 2009: First charge sheet filed against the five accused.

February 6, 2010: Charges framed against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

May 9, 2011: Charges framed against the accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

April 23, 2010: Trial begins, prosecution starts submitting evidence.

February 2019: Malik moves the Delhi High Court with a plea for a speedy trial.

February 6, 2019: Vishwanathan's parents approach Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a speedy trial in the case.

February 27, 2019: The Delhi High Court orders expeditious trial and directs the trial court to hear the matter at least thrice a week.

March 2022: Prosecution completes submitting evidence. Court begins recording evidence of the accused.

May 2023: Recording of evidence concludes. Final arguments commence.

October 6, 2023: Final arguments by the defence and prosecution conclude.

October 13, 2023: Court reserves its verdict.

October 18, 2023: Kapoor, Shukla, Malik and Kumar convicted for murder and under MCOCA provisions. Sethi convicted for dishonestly receiving stolen property and under MCOCA sections.

November 7, 2023: Court adjourns the matter after noting that the verification of the affidavits filed by the convicts was not complete.

November 24: Court reserves its order on the quantum of sentence after noting that the arguments on sentencing were complete.

November 25: Court sentences Kapoor, Shukla, Malik and Kumar to life imprisonment and Sethi to three years of simple imprisonment.

