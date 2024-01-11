Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Rakesh Pratap Singh on Thursday met Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai and said that to refrain from politicising his visit

SP leader met Champat Rai today and told ANI that he has written a letter to the Assembly Speaker to take those MLAs to the Pran Pratishtha programme on January 22 who have faith in Lord Ram.

"I have written a letter to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly demanding that he should take along those MLAs of Uttar Pradesh who have faith and belief in Lord Ram, who are born in Hindu religion and know Sanatana because Ayodhya is in Uttar Pradesh from where we are MLA and hence it is our right to participate on 22nd day," Rakesh Pratap Singh said.

He further added that he has only come to have the darshan of Lord Ram and there is no politics in this.

"Today I came to have darshan of Lord Ram and to pay my respects to the Trustee. Don't connect this with politics in any way. It is not right to connect religious sentiments with politics. We do politics through the spirit of service," he added.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party's stand is still not clear on whether they will attend the Pran Pratishtha programme on January 22.

Recently, a poster has been put up outside the Samajwadi Party office with the message, "Our revered Lord Shri Ram is coming" ahead of the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony.

In response to the poster outside the Samajwadi Party office, Bharma Shankar Tripathi, a leader from the party is stating that Lord Shri Ram is revered by all, and therefore, no one has exclusive rights over him, he belongs to everyone.

"The party has put up this poster outside the party office to express that we all consider Lord Shri Ram as our revered deity" he added.

Meanwhile, calling the Ram Temple inauguration an event of the BJP and RSS, Congress has turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled later this month in Ayodhya. (ANI)

