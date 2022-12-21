Kanpur (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was on Wednesday shifted from Kanpur Nagar jail to the district prison in Maharajganj, over 400 kilometres away, amid tight security, an official said.

According to Kanpur Nagar jail superintendent Bidhu Dutt Pandey, the transfer has been made on administrative grounds.

Also Read | Gujurat CM @Bhupendrapbjp Meets BJP President @JPNadda – Latest Tweet by DD News.

A team of security personnel arrived at the Kanpur Nagar jail a little before 10 am. Solanki came out of the jail holding a book in his hand and immediately entered the police vehicle, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The MLA's wife Naseem Solanki and other family members were present at the spot.

Also Read | Markets Witness Marginal Drop for Second Day As Fresh COVID-19 Worries Spook Investors; Healthcare and IT End Up in Green.

Solanki had surrendered earlier this month after being booked for rioting and arson at the house of one Nazir Fatima in a land dispute case on November 8.

While in judicial custody, the Samajwadi Party MLA was booked in a case related to issuing certificates to a Bangladeshi family which were used to obtain Indian documents, including Aadhaar.

The office of the director general of jail had written to the state government on December 13 seeking the SP MLA's transfer to Maharajganj prison.

The state government admitted the request and ordered Solanki's transfer to Maharajganj jail on Tuesday, just a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visit the Kanpur Nagar jail to meet the jailed party MLA.

Yadav had claimed that Solanki was innocent and alleged that he has been falsely implicated in criminal cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)