Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) On the first day of the monsoon session in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday, Samajwadi Party members sat in protest in the Well of the House over 'amendments' in the recognition conditions of secondary schools.

The SP members raised the issue of 'amendments' made by the Board of Secondary Education in the state through an adjournment motion during the Zero Hour.

SP member Ashutosh Sinha claimed that due to the conditions in the amendment, education was being handed over to capitalists. SP members Dr. Mansingh and Lal Bihari Yadav stressed on the admissibility of the information.

Leader of the House and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the questions being raised by the SP were completely baseless and the intention of the government was to improve the quality of education.

Dissatisfied with the reply of the leader, SP's Lal Bihari Yadav, Mansingh, Ashutosh Sinha and some other members sat in the Well of the House. Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh asked them to go to their respective seats.

The leader of the House clarified that the matter raised by the SP members was still a proposal.

The chairman rejected the adjournment motion and sent it to the government for necessary action.

