New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj welcomed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and stated that it will strengthen the relationship between the two countries, boosting businesses and economies.

While talking to ANI, Pushpendra Saroj says, "...Trade is very crucial. Whenever an FTA is signed between two countries, it is beneficial for both countries' businesses and economies...This will take forward the relationship between the two nations...A good relationship will be maintained on the diplomatic front too...It boosts the economy..."

This statement was made following the signing of the FTA deal between India and the UK during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UK on Thursday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that India and the UK have ushered in a new era of economic cooperation with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), along with the Double Contribution Convention, during his tete-a-tete with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised the agreement's potential to boost trade, investment, and skilled mobility for future generations of the two nations.

"Together, we are laying the foundation stone of a new history. We are meeting for the third time this year. I consider this very significant. The UK and India are natural partners. Today marks a historic day in our relations. This will lay a very strong foundation for future generations in India and the UK. This is adding a new chapter in business and trade," PM Modi said.

The long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed in the presence of both leaders today. The agreement aims to boost the movement of goods and services between the two countries. PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the UK.

The Prime Minister in a post on X also noted the meeting with his UK counterpart, stating that the FTA will enhance market access for Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, agricultural products, and processed foods in the UK, benefiting farmers, women, youth, fishermen, and MSMEs.

"Exquisite Indian textile products, footwear, gems and jewellery and engineering goods will gain market access to the UK. The opportunities for agricultural products and processed foods will also get an impetus. All of this will benefit our people, especially farmers, women, youngsters, fishermen and MSMEs," he stated in the post. (ANI)

