Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to Samajwadi Party spokesperson IP Singh, who was lodged in Balrampur jail.

Justice Shree Prakash Singh passed the order on the bail petition of the SP leader.

He was booked in 2000 in a booth capturing case in Balrampur district.

Singh was sent to jail on September 15 for escaping a hearing in the 22-year-old case.

