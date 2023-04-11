Ballia (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A student leader associated with the Samajwadi Party (SP) died on Tuesday after some unidentified persons with sticks attacked him, police said.

Following the death, Japlinganj police outpost incharge Varun Rakesh has been suspended, a senior police officer said.

Hemant Yadav (23) and Alok Yadav (20) were assaulted while they were exiting the Satish Chandra Degree College, they said.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where Hemant died.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said the attack was a fallout of an old enmity.

A probe is on in the matter and four teams have been constituted to arrest those involved in the act, he added.

Sushil Pandey, district media incharge of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, said Hemant was associated with the party and was the student leader of the degree college.

