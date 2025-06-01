New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): ESPS Reina Sofia, commanded by Cdr Salvador Moreno Regil, Spanish Navy and ITS Antonio Marceglia, commanded by Cdr Alberto Bartolomeo, Italian Navy, are in Mumbai from 26 May to 1 June 2025 for an operational turnaround.

Both ships currently operate under the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR). It is the first such visit to India conducted under the aegis of the European Union.

It is a follow-up to the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union, highlighting their shared commitment towards international peace and security.

The EUNAVFOR side, led by Rear Admiral Davide Da Pozzo, Force Commander, Op Atalanta, interacted with Rear Admiral Vidyadhar Harke VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy at the Headquarters, Western Naval Command and discussed matters related to furthering maritime cooperation between the two sides.

Both sides agreed on the need for extended cooperation in the military domain, and the meeting was a stepping stone for expanding avenues of cooperation between the Indian Navy and EUNAVFOR.

During the ships' stay in harbour, activities such as Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) and a Table Top Exercise (TTX) were conducted between the two sides, aimed at refining key issues necessary for tactical-level cooperation at sea.

Both sides benefitted immensely from the exchanges on experiences gained during Anti-Piracy and Anti-Smuggling operations. The harbour engagements laid the foundation for the Joint Exercise between the Indian Navy and EUNAVFOR which is planned post-departure of the ships from Mumbai on 1 June.

The exercise at sea will see participation by ESPS Reina Sofia and ITS Antonio Marceglia from EUNAVFOR and ships and aircraft from the Indian Navy. The complex tactical exercises are aimed at enhancing the interoperability between the two sides and will enable seamless operations when deployed for combating non-traditional threats in the Indian Ocean Region.

Both India and the EU share a strong commitment towards a rules-based maritime order, allowing for free and open use of international waters while respecting the territorial integrity of littoral states.

The current visit embodies the shared interest of safeguarding legitimate trade and countering non-traditional threats such as piracy, smuggling, and Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, which also reflects the discussions undertaken during the 4th India-EU Maritime Security Dialogue, held in New Delhi in March 2025.

These maritime engagements would further strengthen the increasing multi-domain cooperation between India and EU, with a common aim of progressing shared interests. (ANI)

