Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Sikkim Assembly Speaker Mingma Narbu Sherpa and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani offered prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaal Temple.

Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, speaking to ANI, mentioned that he has prayed for the peace of the country.

"I am happy that I got the opportunity to get darshan of Shri Mahakaal. I have prayed for goodwill, love and peace for our country. I also wish that equality should reside in our country," said Pathania.

The speakers earlier attended the meeting of the "Committee of Presiding Officers to Review the Committee System" held at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The committee, chaired by MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Tomar, includes Speakers from seven states--Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Earlier, Devotees in huge numbers reached for the 84 Mahadev Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh for the first Monday of the holy month of Shraavan (Sawan).

It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

Every Monday of this month is considered auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

Several devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific food permitted during fasting. Rituals are performed with great devotion both at home and in temples.

Devotees offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are standard practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. This month, devotees perform devotional bhajans and conduct Rudrabhishek, a ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam, accompanied by offerings of milk, honey, and curd.

Earlier on Friday, devotees flocked to the Ujjain's Mahalaleshwar temple to offer prayers on the first day of the 'Sawan' month. The sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on the first day of the 'Sawan' month.

This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month if the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered on of the holiest periods of Shiva devotees. (ANI)

