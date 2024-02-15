Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 15 (ANI): A special "Aastha" train carrying around 400 pilgrims to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been flagged off from Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off the train from Agartala Railway Station on Wednesday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Responds to Pakistan Rangers' Unprovoked Firing in RS Pora Area.

Devotees have been visiting Ayodhya in large numbers after the Pran Pratishtha at the Ram temple there on January 22.

Saha, while speaking to ANI, said that an atmosphere of spirituality has been created throughout the country since the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Concludes His Two-Day UAE Visit, Emplanes for Qatar (See Pics and Video).

"This is the first time from Tripura that such a large number of people are going together to the holy spot. Not only from Tripura but also from all over the country, many people are going to see Lord Ram every day. After the inauguration of the Ram Temple, an atmosphere of spirituality has been created throughout the country," Manik Saha said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for providing new trains for Tripura.

"Glad to flag-off the train & witness this special moment at Agartala railway station, this evening. Also distributed dry fruit packets among the pilgrims. I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Hon'ble Minister for Railways Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji for providing this special train for the people of Tripura," he said in a post on X.

The Indian Railways had announced "Aastha Special" trains to ferry devotees to Ayodhya from different parts of the country.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to

Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As per the railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, over 20 lakh devotees visited the Ram Temple within seven days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)