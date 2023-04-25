Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): As April has entered its last phase, the summer has bared its fangs. The animals kept at Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden located in Indore district are bearing the brunt of heat.

Therefore, arrangements have been made for coolers, sprinklers and water pools to provide respite to the animals from the scorching heat at the Zoo.

Zoo in charge Dr Uttam Yadav told ANI, "As soon as the temperature rises, the animals start feeling uncomfortable. Although we have done a very dense plantation here but still made special arrangements for the animals. We have arranged coolers for lions, tigers, bears, marmoset etc. Besides, water bodies have been prepared for deer, peacock, etc and sprinklers have been arranged for animals like Nilgai, Chinkara, Bird etc. It will give them a lot of relief from the heat."

On the other hand, tourists visiting the zoo were also very happy to see the coolers and fountains installed for protection of the animals from heat. Visitors say that these arrangements were very good for giving relief to the animals from the heat. Similar arrangements should be made in other cities as well.

Besides, a lioness at Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden has given birth to three cubs. These cubs are completely healthy and they are living with their mother lion 'Sundari'.

"A Lioness named 'Sundari' has given birth to three cubs. With this the lion family has increased to seven members here. Besides, there are eight tigers, including one black and two white tigers. There are also three leopards in the zoo," the Zoo in charge Yadav added. (ANI)

