New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Special Campaign 5.0 has been launched by DARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances) for minimizing pendency in Government offices. Special Campaign 5.0 is being implemented in two phases namely Preparatory Phase from September 16-30 and Main Phase from October 2-31. Disposal of E-waste is the Focus area of Special Campaign 5.0.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, this department has undertaken comprehensive cleanliness drives in the headquarters and its subordinate/attached offices, PSU across the country.

Dedicated efforts have been made to achieve these targets during the Implementation Phase from October 2 to 31. All offices/officers have also been encouraged for proper disposal of E-waste as per the Government guidelines. They have also been requested to explore innovative utilization of E-waste generated by them.

All Subordinate/ Attached Offices under Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare are enthusiastically participating in the Campaign. Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institutes have made a number of models of equipment and machinery used by the farmers, from E-waste. A Workshop on Public Grievances and Special Campaign 5.0 was organized by this Department on October 9 with the help of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, which was addressed by Secretary, DA&FW and Secretary, DARPG.

Other senior Officers, Nodal Officers for Public Grievances and Special Campaign 5.0, were present in the Workshop. Officers of the Department and Attached and Subordinate Offices etc under DA&FW, were sensitized on the NextGen CPGRAMS portal and Special Campaign 5.0. Booklets on Work Allocation and Channel of Submissions in DA&FW were jointly unveiled by the Secretaries.

During the Workshop the models of Drones, Tractors, Cultivators etc. made out of e-waste by Officers and staff of various Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institutes under DA&FW, were showcased. Secretary, DARPG appreciated the efforts of the Officers.

This Department has robust grievance redressal system for farmers. One such system; Krishi Rakshak Portal was also presented in the Workshop. A 3D physical model of same was also displayed during the workshop. (ANI)

