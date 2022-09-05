New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): As part of a drive of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to link the Aadhaar number of electors with their Voter ID, special camps were organised in all assembly constituencies of Delhi.

These camps were organized in 2684 polling locations across the National Capital.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Dr Ranbir Singh said, "These camps were organized in 2684 polling locations across the National Capital aiming to provide every possible assistance to electors in linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID card."

"An elector can submit his/ her Aadhaar number through either online or offline methods. Every person whose name is listed in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number to the Electoral Registration Officer in Form 6B in accordance with sub-section (5) of section 23 of the Act, informed Delhi CEO," Dr Singh informed.

The CEO, further informed that the new voters who have not enrolled for their voter identity card, can enroll along with their Aadhaar Card while existing voters who have already enrolled in the voter list can link their Aadhaar number with their Voter Identity Card voluntarily by filing Form 6-B. The programme shall be completed by April 1, 2023. Efforts will be made to assist 100% of existing electors in submitting Form 6B.

The CEO, Delhi emphasized that while handling the Aadhaar number of the applicants, the provision under Section 37 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services), Act 2016 shall be adhered to. Under no circumstances shall the Aadhaar number go in public. If the electors' information is required to be put for public display, the Aadhaar details shall be removed or masked.

"An elector can submit Form 6B to link his / her Aadhaar number online. For online submission, Elector may fill Form 6B on elector-facing apps/portals like NVSP and VHA either through self-authentication (using OTP to be received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar) or submit Form 6B without self-authentication, with necessary attachments. For offline submission, the EROs have already deployed BLOs for house-to-house visits for assisting all electors. All offline submissions of Form 6B are digitized by BLOs using GARUDA or by ERO using ERONET," Dr Singh said.

"Aadhar linking is a voluntary activity. He has directed all DEOs to make sure that the ERO shall not delete any entry in the electoral roll on the ground of inability on the part of any existing elector to furnish/ intimate the Aadhaar number. In case, the elector does not have the Aadhaar number, then he/ she can submit a copy of any of the eleven alternative documents, mentioned in Form 6B," he added.

While highlighting the benefits of linking Aadhaar with the voter ID card, Singh said that it helps easy verification of the identity of voters and authentication of entries with the voter list. It also helps to purify the voter list and prevent impersonation.

"Form 6B with attachment is kept in safe custody with double lock by EROs after redacting the first 8 digits of Aadhaar Number. Aadhaar Number is stored in accordance with relevant regulations of UIDAI," he added. (ANI)

