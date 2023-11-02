Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is presently out on bail in the Rs 100 crore extortion case was given relaxation in his bail condition on Thursday as he will be allowed to travel outside Greater Mumbai till January 31, 2024.

A Special Court in Mumbai granted him relaxation in his bail condition, provided the former state Home Minister submit Rs one lakh as security in court before leaving the limits of Greater Mumbai. Moreover, Deshmukh is also required to share his travel itinerary with the investigating agency in advance.

"Anil V Deshmukh is permitted to travel outside Greater Mumbai as per the itinerary within India till 31.01.2024...He shall adhere to the terms and conditions of the order dated 12.12.2022, passed by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court in Criminal Bail Application No.2927 of 2022," the order by the Additional Sessions Judge read.

"He shall also not interact with any of the witnesses who are cited in the complaint in any manner or influence them...He shall furnish itinerary of his travel to the office of CBI, Mumbai, before leaving Greater Mumbai. He shall deposit Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One lakh only) as security with the Registry of this Court before leaving Greater Mumbai," the order further stated.

Moreover, Deshmukh is also required to intimate to the office of CBI, Mumbai, on his return to Greater Mumbai.

Anil Deshmukh was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in December last year after the Bombay High Court rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea to extend the stay on his bail.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

