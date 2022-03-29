Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A special court trying cases against legislators on Tuesday framed charges against 20 Hindu activists, including a former BJP MLA, for allegedly damaging a a meat factory here in 2006.

Special judge Gopal Upadhyay framed charges against ex-MLA Umesh Malik, BJP leader Sanjay Aggarwal, Hindu Jagran Manch district president Narendra Panwar and others, and fixed April 5 as the next date of hearing.

All 20 accused were present in the court.

According to the prosecution, the police had registered a case against several people, including Malik, following a demonstration during which they had allegedly damaged the meat factory on Jansath Road here.

