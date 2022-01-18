Raipur, Jan 18 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday rejected the bail application filed by suspended IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case and sent him to judicial remand.

Special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Raipur Leena Agrawal rejected Singh's bail application and sent him to 14 days judicial remand, defence lawyer Kamlesh Pandey said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) produced Singh in the court as his police custody remand (PCR) ended on Tuesday. Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, had been arrested from Gurugram last week. Singh, who had served as the IG of Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur, has been facing the probe in three criminal cases. He was suspended from the post of director of Chhattisgarh Police Academy and has been made an accused in three FIRs for offences of sedition, corruption, and extortion.

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Singh on June 29, 2021, following a preliminary inquiry into complaints that he had amassed disproportionate assets.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau and EOW had carried out searches at 15 locations and claimed to have recovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore. Following the raids, Singh was suspended on July 5.

