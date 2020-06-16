Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Special ED Court Sends Auditor of Amrapali Group to 7-day Custody

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 10:58 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Special ED Court Sends Auditor of Amrapali Group to 7-day Custody

Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) A special court of Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sent the auditor of Amrapali Group of Companies Anil Mittal to seven days custody for the purpose of inquiry.

Special Judge A K Ojha passed the order on the application of the ED and the custody period began from Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

The Enforcement Directorate had called Mittal for interrogation on Monday. He was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday.

According to the special counsel for the ED, Kuldeep Srivastav, Mittal had prepared balance sheet for the Amrapali Group from 2008 to 2015 allegedly in a fraudulent manner.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Will Be Tested Against for COVID-19 on Wednesday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

On the basis of these balance sheets, the company directors allegedly obtained bank loans in fraudulent way and committed offence under the Money Laundering Act, Srivastav said.

Amrapali group directors are accused of siphoning off around Rs 6,000 crores from the investors by conniving with the officials of Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

The ED is probing into the matter on the direction of the Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement