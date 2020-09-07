New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Nyima Tenzin, a commando of the Special Frontier Force (SFF) who was killed in a land mine blast a week back in eastern Ladakh, was laid to rest in Leh with military honours, official sources said.

Tenzin died on the intervening night of August 29-30 around the Pangong lake area after he stepped on a 1962 landmine.

They said his death was not related to the confrontation between the Chinese and Indian troops on the same night.

The SFF is an elite unit which was raised in 1962 following the war with China. The SFF mainly comprises of Tibetan refugees.

On last Monday, the Indian Army said it foiled attempts by Chinese military to change the status quo in the southern bank area of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

