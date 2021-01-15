Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has created special posts of DSP to oversee security at the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The posts has been created on the recommendation of the Director General of Police and seven officers have been appointed to oversee the security arrangements at the religious places, according to an order issued by ADG (Administration) P C Meena.

According to the order, Deputy Superintendents of Police Anil Rai, Praeep Singh Chandel and Ratneshwar Singh, all posted in Varanasi, will now be the DSP (Security) at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Kailash Chandra Pandey, Ram Mohan Sharma and Om Prakash Arya will oversee security at the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura while Jai Prakash Singh will be the DSP (Security) for the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

