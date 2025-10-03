Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Indian Railways will operate special train services between Bidar and Bengaluru Cantt, with stops at two stations of the Solapur Division of the Central Railway, namely Kalaburagi and Shahabad.

Bidar - Bengaluru Cantt Specials 07063 specials will depart Bidar at 14:40 hrs on October 4 and will arrive at Bengaluru Cantt at 05:00 hrs the next day. Meanwhile, Bidar - Bengaluru Cantt Specials 07064 specials will depart Bengaluru Cantt at 22:30 hrs on October 5 and arrive at Bidar at 14:40 hrs the next day, said the release.

These special trains will also have several halts, which include Humnabad, Kamalapur, Kalaburagi, Shahabad, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Yelahanka.

The train will be composed of a total of twenty-four coaches, which will include one AC-II Tier, two AC-III Tier, seventeen Sleeper Class, two General Second Class and 2 Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

Reservations for special trains 07063/07064 on special charges are open at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website. Bookings for unreserved coaches can be done through booking counters at stations, and the UTS app also.

The Railway authority has requested that passengers travel with valid tickets in order to avoid any inconvenience.

Earlier, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express Trains and four new passenger trains for Bihar via video conferencing.

The three Amrit Bharat trains include the Darbhanga to Ajmer Amrit Bharat Express, the Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad Express, and the Chhapra to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express. The three Amrit Bharat Express Trains will be connecting 25 districts with 62 stoppages in Bihar, increasing connectivity for the people.

Highlighting the development made in the railway sector in Bihar, he said, "Bihar used to have a railway budget of only Rs 1000 crore, which has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore. Railway is fully electrified, 1899 KM of new tracks were laid, and several other projects are underway."

The Railways Minister further added, "Currently, 28 Vande Bharat services are operating in Bihar, connecting 25 districts with 42 stoppages. Under the Amrit Bharat project, 28 districts will be covered, with 62 unique stoppages. A service of the Namo Bharat train has also been inaugurated in Bihar." (ANI)

