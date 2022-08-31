Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Amid reports that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the top choice for the Congress president's post, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said all party leaders will follow whatever directions they get from the high command.

"As someone has said earlier, in politics, what we see does not happen and what we don't, happens... We should wait," Pilot said, adding that the election dates have been announced and the results will there for everyone to see.

"I say this for myself and others, whatever the directions of the party, we have done it with dedication and honesty and all leaders from Rajasthan have said that whatever the party high-command tells, we will do that,” Pilot told reporters at his residence here.

He was responding to a question about Gehlot's name doing the rounds for the Congress president's post.

Pilot said the Congress party follows a democratic process to elect its president and asked the BJP to reveal how its president is elected and who are the voters.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has downplayed the reports about him being the frontrunner for the Congress president's post and said efforts will be made till the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Sonia Gandhi who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

Election for the post of Congress president is scheduled on October 17 and the result will be declared on October 19.

Pilot also raised questions on the defeat of NSUI candidates in the recently held elections of students' unions in universities and colleges.

"NSUI did not have much success and we should be worried about that as youths form a large chunk of voters. The reasons should be looked into... whether it was about candidate selection or how the performance of the government was publicised," he said.

He said that the party and the government should work in accordance with the aspirations of the youth.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Jodhpur next month, Pilot said he should announce a national project status for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project which is important for addressing the water needs in 13 districts of the state.

Attacking the BJP on inflation, unemployment and farmers' issues, Pilot said people are troubled and suffering but the government is downplaying the real issues and indulging in politics of religion and caste.

He said the Congress will raise the issue of inflation at the 'Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on September 4, which will be a "historic rally".

Pilot said issues of corruption and threats to democratic institutions will be raised during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7.

