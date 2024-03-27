Meerut, Mar 27 (PTI) Actor Arun Govil, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat, said he has spent 17 years of his life in the city and was looking forward to serving the people there.

The actor, who became a household name after essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan", reached Meerut on Tuesday evening and held meetings with the local BJP leaders and office bearers.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Multi-Layer Security in Place Along International Borders With Eight Northeastern States.

"I was born here (in Meerut) and spent my childhood here. The first 17 years of my life were spent in Meerut. I was a student of Sarasawati Shishu Mandir School after which I joined the Government Inter college," Govil told reporters after he arrived in the city.

Asked what the people of Meerut can expect from him if he wins the election, he said, "Whatever I have done in my life till today was a form of service... This (MP) will be another form of service to the people."

Also Read | Karnataka: Five Congress Legislators Threaten To Quit Over Lok Sabha Ticket Allocation Issue.

In response to a question regarding the Ram temple, Govil said after the consecration ceremony, the entire country and the world have become "rammay".

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental work and said no one else can match him.

After he arrived in Meerut, Govil along with party officials also went to Augharnath Temple, where he performed Jalabhishek of Lord Ashutosh.

A large crowd gathered at the temple to catch a glimpse of Govil or take a selfie with him. Later, the BJP candidate reached the Martyrs' Memorial and paid tributes to the fallen soldiers.

Govil, however, refused to comment on Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's alleged offensive remarks against actor Kangana Ranaut who has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

"Don't ask me... Ask her (Ranaut)," Govil said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)