Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): SpiceJet has announced a significant expansion of departures from Mumbai for December 6, rolling out additional flights on multiple domestic and international routes across the state as travellers grapple with widespread delays and cancellations of IndiGo flights.

Sharing the update on X on Saturday, the airline wrote, "We have added more Mumbai departures for 6 December for your convenience."

The airline shared a list of enhanced services covering popular routes such as Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Dubai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ayodhya, Goa, Patna, Pune, Udaipur, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and others.

From Maharashtra, SpiceJet has significantly increased departures from Mumbai to meet demand across major routes.

For the National Capital region, the airline has scheduled six additional services. For travellers heading to Rajasthan, Mumbai will be connected to Jaipur through three enhanced flights. Additionally, Udaipur receives a dedicated service with one flight departing Mumbai at 08:55 and arriving at 10:20.

The airline has added three Mumbai-Chennai flights to Tamil Nadu. In the Uttar Pradesh sector, SpiceJet will fly four flights from multiple routes. Three flights to West Bengal include those departing Mumbai and arriving in Kolkata and Bagdogra.

Travellers bound for Karnataka have two Mumbai-Bengaluru services. To Kerala, one flight connects Mumbai to Calicut. For Goa, the carrier has scheduled one more flight, departing from Mumbai at night.

From Mumbai to Bihar, the airline will operate three connections, to Patna, Darbhanga en route to Gorakhpur, and a flight linking to Bagdogra for passengers travelling onward towards North Bengal and adjoining Bihar districts.

The Gujarat network is supported through one flight, which departs Mumbai for Ahmedabad in the evening. For Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, two Mumbai flights have been added to the international uplift.

Meanwhile, on Friday, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh underlined that SpiceJet has been extending help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days amid the ongoing issue of IndiGo flight delays and cancellations nationwide. He said that the incident is extremely unfortunate and has caused severe inconvenience to the passengers.

The disruptions came after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) implemented its Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rule. The regulatory pause follows days of nationwide delays and cancellations that have affected IndiGo's flight operations, causing widespread inconvenience to passengers across sectors. (ANI)

