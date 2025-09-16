Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16 (ANI): SpiceJet has signed lease agreements for the induction of another eight Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the Winter Schedule 2025.

With this, the airline's planned fleet additions have risen to 18 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to meet the rising demand for air travel during the upcoming festive and winter season.

The latest announcement comes on the back of two earlier lease agreements covering the induction of 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, scheduled to join the fleet starting in October 2025.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "We are delighted to announce the addition of eight more Boeing 737 aircraft to our fleet, taking our total planned inductions to 18 aircraft for the Winter Schedule 2025.

"These additions reaffirm our commitment to expanding capacity, ensuring seamless connectivity, and offering a superior flying experience to our passengers. With the upcoming festive and winter travel season, these aircraft will allow us to enhance frequencies on key routes and cater to the growing passenger demand." the SpiceJet official said. (ANI)

