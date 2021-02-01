Kolkata, February 1: A Spicejet flight had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Monday evening within minutes of take-off after a technical glitch was detected mid-air, sources said.

There were 69 people on the Bagdogra-bound plane SG- 275, including West Bengal's Director-General of Police Virendra and the state's security advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha, airport sources said. All the passengers and crew members are safe, they said. SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing: SG-58 Flight from Dubai Suffers Tyre Bursts.

Soon after the take-off, minor smoke was seen in the cabin and the fire alarm went off, the sources said. The pilots contacted the ATC and made the emergency landing safely, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the glitch, they added. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)