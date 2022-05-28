New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The pilots on a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Gorakhpur decided to fly back to Mumbai after a windshield crack was observed mid-air on Saturday morning.

The flight which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji airport at 05:50 am and was scheduled to arrive in Gorakhpur at 08:25 am had to return to Mumbai.

A photo of the windshield taken by a crew member shows the glass lined with cracks, though it didn't fall out of the frame.

SpiceJet Spokesperson informed that SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur).

"During the cruise, the windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked. The Pilot in Command (PIC) decided to return back to Mumbai. Air traffic control (ATC) was apprised and the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," the Spokesperson said.

The crew members repeatedly asked passengers to remain calm until they landed. (ANI)

