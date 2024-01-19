New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday said it will start direct flights to Ayodhya from the national capital, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Darbhanga starting February 1.

In a statement, the carrier said the strategic expansion will also contribute to the growth of regional air connectivity.

Earlier, the airline had announced non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

The carrier will also be operating a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, catering to passengers attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

