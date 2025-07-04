Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) Questioning the delay in the completion of the investigation by the CBI in a 2021 post-poll murder of a man in Kolkata, a special court on Friday directed issuance of summons to 18 accused persons to be present before it on the next hearing on July 18.

The special CBI court judge at Bichar Bhavan here directed that the 18 persons, including ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Pal and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Swapan Samaddar be present before it on that date.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD MP Manoj Jha Says AIMIM Should Stay Away From Polls in State, Extend 'In-Principle' Support to Mahagatbandhan.

BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar was allegedly beaten to death in the Kankurgachi area in east Kolkata in a case of post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

Questioning the delay in the completion of the investigation, the court asked the agency to expedite the process.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Fighting With Co-Passenger on US Flight.

The CBI, which was handed over the investigation into the murder of Sarkar in Kankurgachi area in east Kolkata in 2021 by the Calcutta High Court, has already submitted the charge sheet in the case.

The court also asked the CBI lawyer to hand over copies of the chargesheet to the accused persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)