Mathura (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) The petitioners seeking shifting of a mosque allegedly built on the Katra Keshav Deo temple premises here on Monday submitted two purported documents that they claim support their case.

According to advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, one of the five petitioners in the case, the documents were presented in the court of civil judge (senior division) Jyoti Singh.

The court has fixed July 23 as the next date of hearing in the case, district government counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

There are several applications and petitions pending with various civil courts in Mathura, seeking the removal of Shahi Masjid Idgah allegedly built on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 on the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Deo temple near the birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna.

The petitioners have also demanded the annulment of a 1967 court ruling, ratifying a deal reached between the Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee, allowing the existence of the mosque near the temple.

