Kochi, May 7 (PTI) As his country is caught in the vortex of a deep economic and political turmoil, a Sri Lankan tour operator says he is seriously thinking of staying in business by promoting Kerala as an ideal destination for stress management programmes of western corporate institutions.

Hailing from Colombo, Krishnagoby Thangavelu, Chief Business Officer, Overseas Voyages Private Limited, a B2B venture, revealed his mind while attending the ongoing Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) here.

Thangavelu said he is planning to come up with a new package by highlighting Kerala's Ayurveda along with other products for the stress management programmes of corporates from Spanish-speaking and Scandinavian countries.

"I'm focusing on the western market. My objectives in the KTM-2022 are to find out suppliers like hoteliers, houseboats, home stays and tour operators from Kerala, who can offer products that suit my requirement," he is quoted as saying according to a KTM release here.

Noting that India is one of Sri Lanka's biggest tourism markets, he said apart from bringing in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) groups to Kerala, he intends to include the state's prime products like Ayurveda in the stress management packages for corporates across the world.

Tourism in Sri Lanka, the main source of income for the nation, still keeps going despite the current crisis, he pointed out.

"Tourism industry suffers from delay in transport, fuel shortage and power cuts. But tourists are still coming to the country, though not in large numbers," he said.

Thangavelu, who is attending the KTM for the first time, said tourists coming to Sri Lanka are also keen to visit Kerala as both places share similarities in their landscapes and beaches.

"This is my second visit to Kerala. Impressed by my Kerala narratives, my Slovakian friend has also come to KTM-2022 to explore Ayurvedic tours," he added.

Another tour operator, Asaduzzaman Khan, who is the owner of Dhaka-based Icon Travel and Tours, said people of Bangladesh are now also showing interest in exploring the southern parts of India, especially Kerala.

"Post-COVID-19, people are eager to travel. This is my first visit to Kerala and I would like to introduce Kerala's tourism potential to Bangladesh," said Khan, who is planning to travel across Kerala, starting his trip from Kannur.

KTM-2022 is being attended by delegates from 69 countries and has buyers from 25 states within the country. The four-day event will conclude on Sunday.

