New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A 16-member delegation from Sri Lanka's National Defence College visited the National Defence College (NDC) here on Monday, seeking to enhance senior leadership interaction and explore curriculum and methodologies, officials said.

The visit is also in line with the efforts to boost defence cooperation between the two countries.

Brig Gamini Bandaranayake Konara Mudiyansirach, Secretary, National Defence College, Sri Lanka, led the delegation, a senior official said.

"The objective of the visit was to enhance interactions at the senior leadership level. The delegation interacted with the faculty of the NDC for a comprehensive understanding of the curriculum, diverse methodologies and undertook a familiarisation tour," he said.

The NDC is India's apex institution of learning for the study and practice of national security and strategy.

"Established in 1960, it has over the years earned a reputation for excellence and gained world renown. It is dedicated to the intellectual development and strategic enculturation of selected senior officers of the armed forces and civilian government services of India and those from foreign countries, for higher leadership positions and responsibilities," according to its official website.

