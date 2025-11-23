Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba were held with grandeur in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, here on Sunday.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, among others.

The celebrations marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of the spiritual leader, who dedicated his life to selfless service, education, and humanitarian initiatives. During the event, Vice President Radhakrishnan highlighted the life and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, emphasising his contribution to social welfare and spiritual development across India and abroad.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Naidu said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba's teachings continue to inspire millions and urged citizens, especially the youth, to follow the path of service, compassion, and ethical living. He noted that the initiatives taken by the Bhagwan in education, healthcare, and community service remain a model for modern India.

The centenary celebrations included a series of cultural programs, devotional music performances, and exhibitions showcasing the life and work of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The event also highlighted the numerous charitable projects initiated by the Sathya Sai Organisation, including hospitals, schools, and water supply schemes that have benefited thousands of people in Andhra Pradesh and other states.

A large number of devotees and spiritual followers attended the event from across the country, paying homage and participating in prayers, reflecting the enduring legacy of the spiritual leader.

The gathering concluded with a message of universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony, reinforcing Sri Sathya Sai Baba's vision of selfless service and spiritual upliftment. Both the Vice President and the Chief Minister appreciated the organisers for organising a grand, well-coordinated centenary celebration.

The centenary event in Puttaparthi not only honoured the life of the spiritual icon but also inspired participants to embrace the values of service, humanity, and devotion. (ANI)

