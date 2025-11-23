Chennai, November 23: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a yellow nowcast warning for light to moderate rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai stated, "Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely upto 10 am of November 23." The IMD said that the districts affected are a few places over Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tenkasi, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area.

The IMD said that it may result in waterlogging in some areas, slippery roads in some areas and traffic may be affected in some areas. Puducherry received moderate rain since morning on Sunday due to the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Moderate rainfall was experienced in areas including Beach Road, New Bus Stand, Uppalam, Nellithope, Kamaraj Nagar and rural areas including Villiyanur, Pakur, Thiruphuvanai, and Osudu in Puducherry. Tamil Nadu: MET Dept Warns of Thunderstorm, Lightning in Various Districts.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts across various districts of Tamil Nadu, warning of 'moderate' to 'light to moderate' rain with thunderstorms in isolated places. Areas of Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Salem Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Area received a yellow alert. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Issues Warnings of Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Other States as Severe Cyclonic Storm Approaches Bay of Bengal Coast.

According to the Chennai RMC, an average wind speed of 41-61 kilometres sustained in gusts over the southern districts of the state, while moderate wind speed continued in the eastern districts, which have received a yellow alert. A total of around 17 districts were issued a warning, with 4 being issued orange alerts till 4 PM.

