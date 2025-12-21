Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): Srinagar Airport on Sunday announced the cancellation of one flight operating from Srinagar (SXR) due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi.

In a post on X, the airport stated, "Dear valued passengers, Please be informed that one flight from SXR stands cancelled today."

The airport urged travellers to reconfirm their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport, noting that weather-related disruptions can lead to last-minute schedule changes.

The post further added, "We regret the inconvenience caused. Regular updates will be shared to keep our passengers informed."

Meanwhile, in northern India, dense fog continued to affect air travel. At Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, two scheduled commercial flights were cancelled on Sunday, according to officials at Ayodhya Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The cancelled services include Air India Express flight IX1284/IX1274, operating on the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi sector, and SpiceJet flight SG615/SG614, scheduled on the Mumbai-Ayodhya-Ahmedabad route.

The cancellations come amid persistent dense fog in the region, which has significantly reduced visibility and triggered low-visibility operational procedures at the airport. Similar advisories have been issued in the past few days as fog continues to affect northern India.

Earlier today, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory, warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.

To assist travellers during adverse weather, the AAI has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide guidance and on-ground support. (ANI)

