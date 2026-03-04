Visuals from the Zarbawan forest in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): A major forest fire has been burning across the Arin and Chandaji forest areas of North Kashmir's Bandipora district for several days, with a fresh forest blaze reported to have broken out in the Zabarwan forest belt near Dachigam side of Srinagar, authorities informed on Wednesday.

The blaze has rapidly spread across a substantial area of the hillside forest, causing heavy smoke.

Also Read | X P*rn Ban in India: Is Elon Musk Blocking Adult Content on Twitter To Protect Safe Harbour Status?.

Meanwhile, a seasonal mud house, locally known as a 'Dhoak', was gutted in a fire under suspicious circumstances in the upper reaches of Sanasar in Ramban district earlier on March 1, officials said.

The hut belonged to Qasim Din, son of Late Raj Ali and a resident of Kaimal Danga, Udhampur. However, no one was present inside the structure at the time of the incident, as it had been abandoned by the owner after he migrated to Udhampur before the onset of winter.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Hyderabad: CISF Jawan From Dombivli Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack During Training Drill in Telangana.

Nomadic families use such Dhoaks when they return to the highland meadows of Upper Sanasar during summers along with their cattle, and reside there till October.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Arun Gupta, visited the spot and interacted with locals and officials.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Arun Gupta said that a seasonal hut belonging to a person named Qasim in Sanasar was burnt down in suspicious circumstances last night.

"After reaching here, I took cognisance and a District Forensic Mobile Vehicle (Unit) was also brought here. I took stock of the situation, examined the spot, talked to the locals and took feedback," he said.

Earlier in February, a major fire broke out in the main market of Bandipora, causing panic in the area.

Fire services rushed to the spot and are trying to control the blaze. The fire broke out in the main market, which is a busy commercial hub in the district. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Locals reported seeing thick smoke billowing from the market area, prompting the immediate evacuation of nearby shops and establishments.

Fire and emergency services personnel conducted firefighting operations to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjoining structures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)