Srinagar (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was detained on Sunday by the police from his residence at Baghat Barzulla in Srinagar.

Sahrai is the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat which was previously headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Last month, Syed Ali Shah Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

"Looking at the current situation of All Party Hurriyat Conference, I announce my resignation from this forum. Units have been informed by a letter," he said. (ANI)

