Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal enjoyed a 'shikara' ride on Dal Lake during his visit to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Goyal told ANI, "Even my Shikara's name is Peace of Heaven. The peace I experience when I come to Dal Lake takes me back to my school days. I haven't forgotten my childhood memories. God has given a heaven to the country."

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir took a hit after the April 223 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people on April 23.

Goyal lauded the locals for their support during Operation Sindoor and added that tourism is growing as Amarnath Yatra has begun. The Union Minister told ANI, "We are indebted to the people of Kashmir for the way they supported Operation Sindoor and stood firm against terrorism. Like we have decided to end Naxalism by 2026, I am confident that together we will eradicate terrorism from its roots."

Addressing reporters, Goyal said that tourism in Kashmir will boom due to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, which will lead to growth in the economy. "Now, the Amarnath Yatra has also started, and tourists have also come to Gulmarg. People have done homestays here. Today, home stay will start in thousands of houses, their income will increase, and Kashmir's economy will also grow," he said.

Meanwhile in Srinagar, the Union Minister met with various delegations and listened to their issues.

"Today, I met many delegations. The state government and the central government are jointly paying attention to all their issues and will give a boost to the industry and trade here like the Modi government brought a Rs 28000 crore scheme earlier," Goyal told ANI.

Goyal said that he will try to reduce GST on handicrafts to 5 per cent.

"We have discussed with you people about handicrafts here. Give me its draft. I will try to reduce the GST to 5 per cent so that the production of handicrafts here can increase. There has been a discussion about opening an assembly centre. We will open that too," he said. (ANI)

