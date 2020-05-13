Kerala SSLC, HSLC Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, Class 12 Examination to Be Held From May 26 to May 30

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 13: Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSLC) exams in Kerala will begin from May 26. According to the new time table, the examinations will be conducted from May 26 to May 30. The exams were postponed due to the novel coronavirus situation and lockdown. During the tests, the students will have to follow social distancing norms and also wear masks. UGC Exam 2020 Guidelines: University Grants Commission Issues Advisory on Examinations, Academic Calendar in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Class 10 exams will start from May 26, while Class 12 will be held from May 26 to 30. For Class 10, only three subjects were pending- physics, mathematics and chemistry. The HSLC exams will take place for various subjects. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, 12 Examinations to Be Held From July 1 to July 15.

Kerala SSLC, class 10 Time Table:

May 26- Mathematics

May 27- Physics

May 28- Chemistry

Kerala HSLC, class 12 Time Table:

May 26 – Entrepreneurship development

May 27 – Biology, geology, communicative English, statistics, electronics, Part III language

May 28 – Business studies, psychology, electronic systems

May 29 – History, computer application, Islamic history and culture

May 30 – Mathematics, political science, journalism

Meanwhile, the evaluation process for the completed examinations will begin from Wednesday, May 13. Meanwhile, the exams for Class 8 and Class 9 will not be conducted this year due to COVID-19 crisis.