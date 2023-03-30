Bathinda (Punjab)[India], March 29 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda Gulneet Khurana met with Giani Harpreet Singh, the chief of Akal Takht on Wednesday at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Gurudwara in Talwandi Sabo, amid the search for Amritpal Singh.

According to the sources, the meeting was linked with the arrest of 'Waris Punjab De' chief, Amritpal Singh, however, SSP Khurana said that the meeting was in view of the security regarding the Baishakhi fair.

Reacting to the rumours of the meeting being linked with the arrest of 'Waris Punjab De' chief, Amritpal Singh, SSP Khurana said, "There is nothing like this, I met with chief of Akal Takht in view of the security regarding Baishakhi fair, the rumours which are going on should not be believed".

Meanwhile, on the run for 11 days and counting, radical preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh released an unverified video of himself on Wednesday, calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.

The fugitive leader said in the video that he was not under police custody.

"I am absolutely fine and nothing can harm me. As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru," the fugitive Khalistani leader said.

He added, "I urge the Sikh sangat to join the Sarbat Khalsa campaign if they want to save Punjab. I am grateful to all the Sikh Sangat, who carried out protests against the action taken against me.

"The pro-Khalistan leader further alleged that many of his supporters have been sent to Assam jail.

However, the date and location of the video couldn't be ascertained.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

