New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Delhi CEO Office will hold special camps on November 27 and 28 across all polling stations in the city to facilitate enrolment of voters as part of the special summary revision (SSR) exercise, officials said on Tuesday.

The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date, began on November 1 Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had earlier said and asserted that the poll authorities will carry out the exercise as a month-long festival for the electorate.

"On November 27-28, special camp will be held and forms will be received offline as well as filed by booth level officers (BLOs) through Garuda App or through voter helpline app by an applicant," senior official of the CEO Office said.

All BLOs and designated officers will remain available on these special camp days, he said.

Delhi has 13,820 polling stations spread across 2,684 polling station locations or buildings (one building normally has 4-5 polling stations).

There are 70 voter centres in Delhi, one in each of the 70 assembly constituencies, the officials said that the purpose of the exercise is to facilitate people who are not so tech-savvy.

During this exercise, any person who is 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 will be eligible to enrol as a voter. The final roll will be published on January 5.

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi has made all plans to ensure the process takes place smoothly and no voter is left behind.

"The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date began from November 1. It will take place till November 30. And, we will carry out this exercise in the spirit of a festival. So, the month-long period is being called a 'Voters Utsav'," the Delhi CEO had said earlier.

During a press conference held at the CEO Office here on November 1, he had also said that names of 3,19,222 voters have been deleted, and those of 2,16,702 have been added, so a net decrease of 1,02,520 in the draft roll.

Posters have been put up on city buses and social media campaign intensified to disseminate awareness messages for voters' enrolment during the SSR.

According to the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors stand at 147,95,949, according to data shared by the CEO Office.

There is a decrease in the number of both male and female voters in the draft roll vis-a-vis the one published on January 15, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO.

The number of male, female and third gender electors are - 80,88,031; 67,06,570; and 948, respectively, according to the latest draft roll.

The numbers for the January 15 roll were -- 81,58,180; 67,38,976 and 913 -- respectively.

Delhi's last electoral roll was published in January 2021, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)