Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Nobody should assume anything till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says something after completing the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday.

Shaikh said that the media should not speculate anything in the case, especially related to drug abuse, till the chargesheet is filed and added that the Mumbai police was conducting investigations in the right direction till CBI was handed over the case.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Bypolls 2020: BJP Names Syed Zafar Islam as Party Candidate For UP Seat.

"Let the CBI conduct an investigation. Till the time CBI does not say it, one should not assume anything. CBI is a premier agency, let the chargesheet be filed," Shaikh told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Vishvendra Singh, Sachin Pilot Loyalist and Former Rajasthan Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana has constituted a team from Delhi and Mumbai under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra which will investigate the case.

Furthermore, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and has sought details of the rule under which she was allowed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)