Nashik, Dec 10 (PTI) A 'Shivshahi' bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was gutted in a fire on Sunday in Nashik, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.

The bus, on its way from Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), caught fire at 2:15pm in Takli Phata near Chandori in Niphad taluka, he said.

Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Named New Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh (Watch Video).

"The driver noticed smoke from the engine and along with the conductor managed to get all passengers to alight safely in time. The fire, however, spread and soon gutted the bus, leaving just the mangled steel skeleton of the vehicle," the official said.

"Fire brigade and disaster management cell personnel took part in the dousing operations along with residents of the vicinity. Traffic on the Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar state highway was affected for some time," he added.

Also Read | Wayanad Tiger Attack: Big Cat Attacks Man As He Cuts Grass for Cattle.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the Saikheda police station official added. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)