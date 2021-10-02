New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the government on Saturday launched a web portal to bring together technology providers, government stakeholders and urban local bodies to find solutions to India's waste problems.

Principal Scientific Advisor Vijay Raghavan said the 'Waste to Wealth' portal aims to enable collaborations for sustainable development.

"On #GandhiJayanti 2021, taking forward Swachh Bharat, Unnat Bharat mission; Office of @PrinSciAdvOff launches a @wasteto_wealth portal to enable collaborations for sustainable development through a circular economy & community participation," Raghavan tweeted.

"The @wasteto_wealth mission of #PMSTIAC aims to enable collaborations to validate decentralized scientific solutions: feasible, pragmatic, and implementable in resource/land constrained settings. Treat waste at source; a zero-waste & zero-landfill approach," he said.

In another tweet, the Ministry of Science and Technology said the portal aims to bring together technology providers, government stakeholders and urban local bodies to seek solutions to India's waste problems.

