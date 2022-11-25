Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) The St Xavier's University in Kolkata will confer an honorary DLitt on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her contribution towards higher education in the state.

Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj told PTI that the chief minister's office (CMO) has given its approval to the varsity's proposal of conferring her DLitt (Doctor of Letters) at its annual convocation on February 6 next year.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Says Cabinet Expansion After Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

"We have got her official approval. Also, she herself made the announcement in the state assembly during the day. We want to confer the honorary DLitt to her for her role in the spread of higher education," he said.

He also said that the varsity wanted to honour her as she had greatly helped to establish the institution in 2017.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Says State Government Spending Rs 70 Crore Monthly To Provide Cashless Health Service.

The private university was set up on land in New Town near Kolkata, given during the TMC government.

In January 2018, the state-run Calcutta University conferred an honorary DLitt on the chief minister in recognition of her social service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)