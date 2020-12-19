Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Friday called Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy "corruption hero" and also hit out at the BJP-led central government over farm laws.

"CM Edappadi Palanisamy said that I only give statements and called me 'statement hero'. I want to give a name to the CM - 'corruption hero'," Stalin said.

The DMK chief also undertook a day-long fast in Chennai supporting farmers' protest over new agriculture laws.

"Today, parties belonging to the Secular Progressive Alliance undertook a day-long fast in Chennai supporting our farmers protesting all over the country. These protests will continue across the country until the 3 Farm Laws are repealed by the BJP Govt. #DMKforFarmers," he wrote on Twitter.

Stalin accused BJP of using the pandemic situation to pass farm bills in hastiness.

"The Central government is not thinking about farmers or people. BJP and AIADMK government is against people's thought and pass a law against them. They use corona pandemic and passed the law in a hurry burry way... They don't care for people and only support and encourage corporate and give many subsidies to them. India is in an agitation mode particularly in Delhi," he said.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)