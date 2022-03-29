New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will inaugurate the party's new office in the national capital on April 2 at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Speaking to ANI, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva informed that the party will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the political leaders to attend the inaugural ceremony of the office.

"DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will inaugurate the office. All political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be invited to attend this inaugural ceremony," the DMK leader said. (ANI)

